Burroughs notched an assist and five hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

The helper was Burroughs' first point since he scored a goal Nov. 27 in San Jose. In that span, the defenseman sat out 25 games as a healthy scratch, and he went empty in 15 contests. The 27-year-old has three points, 96 hits, 49 blocked shots, 37 PIM, 29 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 29 appearances, providing more toughness than scoring in a bottom-four role.