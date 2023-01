Burroughs has been a healthy scratch during the past eight games.

With the Canucks blue line getting healthier, Burroughs finds himself as the odd one out. He's played 17 games this season, posting two goals, 15 shots, 30 PIM, 56 hits, 36 blocks, and a minus-10 rating. It's safe to keep him off your fantasy roster until he sees regular playing time again.