Burroughs scored a goal, blocked five shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Burroughs has been in and out of the lineup this year as a depth defenseman. He's played in three straight games and five of the last seven, but this was his first point since his goal Oct. 15 versus the Flyers. The 27-year-old has added 13 shots on net, 43 hits, 21 PIM, 30 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 13 contests overall. Outside of toughness, Burroughs doesn't have much to add in fantasy.