Canucks' Landon Ferraro: Secures PTO with Vancouver
Ferraro will attend the Canucks' training camp on a professional tryout agreement, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Ferraro hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017, when he notched one goal in two games with Minnesota, so his odds of securing a spot on Vancouver's Opening Night roster should be considered slim at best.
