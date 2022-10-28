Pederson was traded to Vancouver, along with Ethan Bear, from Carolina on Friday in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Pederson has spent the season with AHL Chicago where he was pointless in four games but does have 44 games of NHL experience with the Coyotes and Sharks. With the Canucks injury woes, it's possible Pederson could be called up at some point to bolster the team's forward depth. Still, the 25-year-old center should primarily serve as an organizational depth option.