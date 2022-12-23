Pederson scored a goal and was credited with an assist during a 6-5 shootout win over the visiting Kraken on Thursday.

Appearing in his third game with the Canucks, Pederson scored his first NHL goal in two seasons (45 outings). The 25-year-old forward converted an odd-man rush by tipping in a centering pass from Elias Pettersson, securing his first tally since he scored in his debut against the Ducks on April 2, 2021. Pederson, who scored on his lone shot and recorded a career-best, plus-3 rating Thursday, earned a promotion from AHL Abbotsford on Dec. 16 after converting 17 markers in 18 outings.