site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canucks-lane-pederson-playing-friday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canucks' Lane Pederson: Playing Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pederson is in Friday's lineup against Columbus.
Pederson was waived Friday but he'll still dress for the contest. The 25-year-old has three points in 10 NHL games this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read