Pederson registered an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Pederson continued to show chemistry with Elias Pettersson, setting up his center for a first-period tally. The helper was Pederson's third point in five outings since he earned a call-up. He's added 10 shots on net, nine hits, four PIM and a plus-3 rating, though he's still seeing what amounts to third-line usage, suggesting his early success is likely unsustainable.