Merilainen stopped 21 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Merilainen endured a difficult opening period, surrendering three goals before the first intermission, and the Canucks couldn't mount a comeback the rest of the way. Vancouver's disappointing 6-20-1 record makes it difficult to rely on Merilainen for consistent fantasy production, even if he continues to receive opportunities as the No. 1 goaltender ahead of Kevin Lankinen due to the absence of Thatcher Demko (hip). Merilainen has a 2-6-0 record with a 3.89 GAA and an .868 save percentage in November.