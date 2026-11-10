Merilainen stopped 14 of 16 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. Philadelphia's third goal was an empty-netter.

Merilainen surrendered an early goal to Michael Bunting before Travis Konecny doubled Philadelphia's lead on the power play in the second period. The young netminder received limited offensive support as Vancouver suffered its sixth consecutive regulation defeat. This was Merilainen's eighth straight game with a single-game save percentage below .900, so even if he remains the Canucks' No. 1 goaltender for now, the individual and collective struggles limit his fantasy appeal considerably.