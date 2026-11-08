Merilainen stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Merilainen took his fourth consecutive loss, but this was a passable effort against a tough opponent. The Oilers' top players lived up to the hype, but Merilainen was able to keep things close. For the season, he's at a 2-7-1 record with a 3.52 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 13 games (11 starts). He is the Canucks' preferred option in goal, though his performance still hasn't been reliable enough to earn much trust in fantasy. That said, he's a viable streaming option Monday at home versus the Flyers if he gets that start.