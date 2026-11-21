Merilainen will draw the home start in Saturday's clash against the Wild, per Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor.

Merilainen will be called back into action for the first game of Vancouver's upcoming back-to-back. The 24-year-old netminder has struggled as of late and currently holds a 3-10-1 record over 17 appearances this season. If his inconsistencies persist, Vancouver could opt to keep Nikita Tolopilo at the NHL level long term to create more of a rotation in net. Merilainen will face another tough test Saturday against the Wild, making him an untrustworthy fantasy option.