Merilainen will patrol the road crease Sunday versus the Golden Knights, per Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor.

Merilainen will make his fifth straight start Sunday, and he's played in eight of Vancouver's last nine games due to Kevin Lankinen falling out of favor with the coaching staff. Merilainen has conceded 22 goals on 155 shots (.858 save percentage) during his current six-game losing streak, and it will be difficult for him to get back into the win column against a Vegas team that is 13-5-3 and has generated 3.33 goals per game this season, which ranks 11th in the NHL.