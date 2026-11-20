Merilainen stopped 38 of 42 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Merilainen was under siege from the start as the Kraken came out firing. They were able to wear him down as the game progressed. It's tough to lay too much blame on Merilainen in this outing, but it was still his seventh loss in his last eight games. The Finnish netminder is now 3-10-1 with a 3.53 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 17 games this season. Merilainen and Kevin Lankinen are likely to split a home back-to-back over the weekend as the Canucks host the Wild on Saturday and the Blackhawks on Sunday. Whoever gets the second start has a much more favorable matchup to work with, though trusting Vancouver's goalies is a risky move in fantasy.