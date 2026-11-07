Merilainen will patrol the road crease in Saturday's clash against the Oilers, per Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.

Merilainen will make his second consecutive start Saturday, where he'll look to bounce back after struggling against the Jets. Across 12 outings this season, the 24-year-old Merilainen has posted a 2-6-1 record, a 3.56 GAA and an .889 save percentage. Even though he's cooled off after a strong start to the season, he's outplayed Kevin Lankinen so far this season and remains the top option for the Canucks. However, he'll be a difficult fantasy option to trust Saturday against the league's top offense.