Merilainen is slated draw the road start in Thursday's clash against the Kraken, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Merilainen is coming off a strong showing in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights, as he made 34 saves en route to his first win since Oct. 27. Overall, the 24-year-old backstop has posted a 3-9-1 record, a 3.49 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. Between Merilainen and Kevin Lankinen, the former has been the more reliable of the two in net, despite both struggling heavily this season. Merilainen will look to stay hot Thursday against the Kraken, who rank 14th in the NHL with 3.17 goals per game this season.