Merilainen will draw the road start in Friday's clash against the Flyers, per Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor.

Merilainen is coming off a rough outing in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Detroit. However, he's been the most reliable option in Vancouver this season, so the team will likely keep turning to him until they decide if Nikita Tolopilo is the answer in net for the remainder of the season. Overall, the 24-year-old Merilainen has a 4-11-1 record, a 3.57 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 19 appearances this season. The young netminder is a high-risk, high-reward spot start in fantasy for Friday's clash against the Flyers, who rank 29th in the NHL with 2.59 goals per game this season.