Merilainen allowed four goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Merilainen again had to make 30-plus saves, but the Canucks' late-arriving offense didn't pull off a comeback. The 24-year-old is down to 1-3-1 with a 3.13 GAA and a .912 save percentage over eight games. Those numbers tell two stories -- one, that he's doing generally well against a lot of traffic, and two, that he's not getting much help from his teammates. Such is life on a rebuilding team. Merilainen and Kevin Lankinen have alternated starts lately, and if that pattern holds, it would be Lankinen in goal in Anaheim on Tuesday while Merilainen would be tasked with slowing down Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks on Thursday.