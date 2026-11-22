Merilainen stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

The Wild were still threatening even without Quinn Hughes (upper body), but Merilainen did enough to get the game to a shootout. There, he stopped all three attempts to collect his second win in his last three outings. Merilainen is 4-10-1 on the year with a 3.48 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 18 games. The 24-year-old netminder remains the Canucks' top option, though his play and the team around him won't make him a strong fantasy option most of the time. Expect one of Kevin Lankinen or Nikita Tolopilo to get the nod Sunday versus the Blackhawks, which is a winnable matchup.