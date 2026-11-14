Merilainen stopped 26 of 31 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Merilainen's losing streak is up to six games, and this was one of his uglier performances in that stretch. He hasn't had a single-game save percentage north of .900 since Oct. 15 versus the Panthers, but his playing time has held steady since Kevin Lankinen has been far worse. Merilainen is now 2-9-1 with a 3.52 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 15 games (13 starts) on the year. The Canucks are set to visit the Golden Knights on Sunday before heading to Utah to complete the road back-to-back set. Given the strength of both teams' offenses, Merilainen is best left on the bench in fantasy for those games.