Merilainen turned aside 24 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers, with Philadelphia's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Canucks came out flat in the afternoon road contest, falling behind 3-0 before Filip Hronek finally got them on the board midway through the second period. Three of the four pucks that got past Merilainen came on Flyer power plays, and he didn't have much chance on the one even-strength goal he allowed either. The 24-year-old netminder has given up at least three goals in six straight starts, going 2-4-0 over that span while surrendering 24 goals on 189 shots (.873 save percentage). Merilainen is doing what he can to keep Vancouver in games, but he's not a miracle worker.