Merilainen made 36 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The 24-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period as the Canucks threatened a road upset, but Merilainen couldn't stop the red-hot Brady Tkachuk from striking twice in the final nine minutes of regulation, including the game-tying goal with just 13 seconds left on the clock. Tkachuk then finished his hat trick with a slick move into the slot in OT to create an open look on Merilainen. The former Ottawa goalie has started three of the last four games for Vancouver, stopping 102 of 111 shots (.919 save percentage) over that stretch, and on the season he's 1-1-1 in six appearances with a 2.51 GAA and .926 save percentage. Merilainen's strong play appears to be earning him an audition in the top spot on the depth chart ahead of the struggling Kevin Lankinen.