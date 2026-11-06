Merilainen made 23 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Jets on Thursday.

This was not on Levi -- the Orcas lacked compete and effort in a lot of places Thursday, and Merilainen is not a miracle worker. He's 1-4-1 with an .847 save percentage in his last five games and 2-6-1 in 10 starts overall (.889 save percentage). The Canucks have lost four straight, and both Merilainen and Kevin Lankinen will continue to struggle behind the NHL's last-place team. The team has a minus-30 goal differential in just 18 games.