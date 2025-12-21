Ohgren scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

Ohgren set up a Max Sasson goal late in the first period, then put the Canucks ahead 4-3 in the third. That lead didn't last, but Ohgren was tabbed for a seventh-round shootout attempt, and he converted the lone tally in the skills competition. The 21-year-old already has three points over four outings with the Canucks after failing to log a point in 18 games with the Wild before he was part of the return in the Quinn Hughes trade. Ohgren looks set for steady bottom-six minutes for a while, but fantasy managers can wait to see if this change of scenery pays off in the long run.