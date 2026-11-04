Ohgren scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Ohgren has a goal in three of the last four games. He's added eight shots on net and 10 hits in that span while playing in a middle-six role. Ohgren is up to five goals, three assists, 22 shots on net, 20 hits, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating over 16 appearances this season. His scoring has improved from last year, as has his physical play, which makes him a fringe option in deeper fantasy formats.