Ohgren was traded to the Canucks from the Wild on Friday, along with Marco Rossi (lower body), Zeev Buium and a 2026 first-round pick, in exchange for Quinn Hughes, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Ohgren will give the Canucks another young prospect to work with as they attempt a significant retooling following their latest failure to get competitive. This is a change of scenery for Ohgren, who had just seven points in 46 career games over the last three NHL campaigns. The 21-year-old winger may still end up seeing some time with AHL Abbotsford to work on his development. Ohgren failed to log a point in 18 NHL outings this season, and if he sticks in the NHL with the Canucks, he's unlikely to be anything more than a bottom-six option initially.