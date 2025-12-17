Ohgren scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Part of the package the Canucks received last week for Quinn Hughes, Ohgren gave his new club a 2-0 lead early in the second period by wiring a shot that just trickled through Jonathan Quick. The 21-year-old has only four goals and eight points in his first 48 NHL games split between Minnesota and Vancouver, but the 19th overall pick in the 2022 Draft will get a bigger opportunity to show his offensive upside on a Canucks team that seems headed for a full rebuild.