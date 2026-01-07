Ohgren scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Ohgren got the Canucks within a goal late in the third period, but Josh Doan prevented the collapse for the Sabres with an empty-netter. The 21-year-old Ohgren has already earned five points in 11 outings with the Canucks after going scoreless in 18 games with the Wild prior to being included in the return to Vancouver in the Quinn Hughes trade. Ohgren is still seeing bottom-six usage, but with his ice time up more than two minutes per game, the winger is getting a chance to be more impactful.