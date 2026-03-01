Ohgren scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Ohgren has two goals and two assists over his last five outings. He's starting to find a rhythm in a third-line role, which could lead to a strong finish to the campaign despite a poor team situation. Ohgren is up to five goals, 10 points, 60 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-3 rating over 46 appearances between Vancouver and Minnesota this season, with all of his offense coming as a Canuck.