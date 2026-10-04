Ohgren scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Ohgren worked on the second line Saturday, logging 17:19 of ice time. The line combinations are still a work in progress for the Canucks, but Ohgren has made a good impression so far with a goal, three assists, five shots on net and a plus-2 rating over three contests. If he can secure steady top-six minutes and power-play time, there's a case to be made for a breakout campaign for the 2022 first-rounder.