Karlsson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Thursday.

Karlsson was set to become a restricted free agent in July after completing his two-year, entry-level contract. He participated in four regular-season contests with Vancouver in 2023-24, recording no points, four shots, three hits and two blocks over that stretch. Karlsson also had 23 goals and 60 points across 60 regular-season outings with AHL Abbotsford.