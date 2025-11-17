Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, added 10 PIM and doled out four hits in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Karlsson has two goals and two helpers over eight games in November. The 26-year-old has mostly filled a bottom-six role so far, and he will likely continue to do so after Conor Garland (undisclosed) got hurt Sunday. David Kampf will be in the mix for minutes soon after signing with the Canucks on Saturday, but the team's ongoing injury concerns should leave room for Karlsson to stick in the lineup. Karlsson has six points, 20 hits and 25 shots on net over 17 appearances.