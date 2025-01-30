Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Karlsson's tally at 1:28 of the second period was his first NHL goal and point, and it was also the Canucks' game-winner. It took 10 appearances across the last two seasons for the 25-year-old forward to get on the scoresheet. He's added five shots on net, four hits and a plus-1 rating over six outings in 2024-25. Karlsson was listed on the second line Wednesday but saw ice time in line with a bottom-six forward, so he's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy.