Canucks' Linus Karlsson: Gets two-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension with the Canucks on Friday.
The Canucks have clearly been impressed with Karlsson's work this year, which saw him make the team out of camp while on a one-year deal. The 26-year-old now gets a notable bump in salary in addition to the term, which is set to keep him in Vancouver colors through 2027-28. He's produced 16 points in 36 appearances this season while carving out some power-play time and filling spots all over the lineup.
