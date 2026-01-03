Karlsson signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension with the Canucks on Friday.

The Canucks have clearly been impressed with Karlsson's work this year, which saw him make the team out of camp while on a one-year deal. The 26-year-old now gets a notable bump in salary in addition to the term, which is set to keep him in Vancouver colors through 2027-28. He's produced 16 points in 36 appearances this season while carving out some power-play time and filling spots all over the lineup.