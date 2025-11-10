Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The goal was Karlsson's first of the year. He has two points over five contests in November and four points through 14 outings overall. The 25-year-old forward has added 17 shots on net, 14 hits, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating from his fourth-line role. Karlsson has been with the big club all season and should continue to find time as a depth forward while the team navigates a tough stretch of injuries.