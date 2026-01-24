Karlsson scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Karlsson had gone 10 games without a goal entering Friday, though he had five assists in that span. He got the Canucks on the board midway through the second period and then set up a Brock Boeser tally to get them within one late in the third period. The comeback came up short, but this was a positive outing for Karlsson, who continues to be a pleasant surprise in a bottom-six role. He's at 11 goals, 24 points, 76 shots on net, 62 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 48 appearances.