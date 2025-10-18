Karlsson logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Karlsson helped out on a Max Sasson tally in the second period, which tied the game at 2-2. The 25-year-old Karlsson has played in each of the last two games over Jonathan Lekkerimaki. While it's unclear if Karlsson will stay in the lineup, he'll have a better chance if the Canucks opt to send a forward to the minors now that Teddy Blueger has returned from an undisclosed injury. Even then, Karlsson will likely be confined to a fourth-line role, with usage similar to 2024-25 when he had six points, 28 shots on net and 27 hits over 23 appearances.