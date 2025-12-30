Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.

Karlsson's offense continues to shine from the bottom six. He has four goals and two assists over his last six outings despite averaging 10:23 of ice time in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old forward has produced nine goals, 16 points, 51 shots on net, 47 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 35 appearances.