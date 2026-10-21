Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Karlsson has scored in consecutive contests, and he's on a three-game point streak. The 26-year-old winger has shuffled around the Canucks' lineup a bit this year, but he's currently in a top-six role, which should help his offense. He has three goals, five assists, 21 shots on net and a minus-1 rating across 11 appearances. Even on the Canucks, he's a viable depth option in some fantasy formats if he's going to see top-six minutes and power-play time.