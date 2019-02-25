Canucks' Linus Karlsson: Rights sent to Vancouver
The Canucks acquired Karlsson from the Sharks in exchange for Jonathan Dalhen.
The Sharks picked Karlsson in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old center is spending this season in the second-tier Swedish Hockey League, HockeyAllsvenskan, and has accrued 17 points in 48 games. The Canucks now have the right to sign Karlsson, although he appears a few years from making an impact at the NHL level.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...