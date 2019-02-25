Canucks' Linus Karlsson: Rights sent to Vancouver

The Canucks acquired Karlsson from the Sharks in exchange for Jonathan Dalhen.

The Sharks picked Karlsson in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old center is spending this season in the second-tier Swedish Hockey League, HockeyAllsvenskan, and has accrued 17 points in 48 games. The Canucks now have the right to sign Karlsson, although he appears a few years from making an impact at the NHL level.

