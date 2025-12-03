Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Karlsson scored 2:55 into the game, but that was the extent of the Canucks' offense. The 26-year-old continues to impress -- he has four goals over his last eight games, and he earned an in-game promotion to the top six Tuesday, though it's unclear if that will last for another contest. For the season, the Swede is up to five goals, nine points, 38 shots on net, 27 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 24 appearances. He is likely to maintain a full-time role as long as the Canucks are still dealing with multiple injuries to forwards.