Karlsson was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Karlsson joined the Canucks over the final month of the regular season and recorded two goals, three assists, 19 hits, six blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 11:32 of ice time over 14 appearances during his late-season stint. However, Vancouver wrapped up its regular season Wednesday against the Golden Knights, so Karlsson will head back to the minors.