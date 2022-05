Karlsson signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Canucks.

Karlsson recorded 26 goals and 20 assists in 52 games with Skelleftea AIK of the SHL last season. The 22-year-old forward doesn't offer a ton of scoring upside but he plays a solid two-way game and could be a solid middle-six option for Vancouver down the road. Karlsson will likely report to AHL Abbotsford to being the 2022-23 season.