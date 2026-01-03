Karlsson scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Karlsson's two-year extension was announced before the game, and the 26-year-old celebrated by scoring the tying goal at 6:15 of the third period. He's produced five goals and two helpers over his last eight outings. Karlsson is up to 10 tallies, 17 points, 52 shots on net, 51 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 37 appearances this season as one of the Canucks' pleasant surprises in the bottom six.