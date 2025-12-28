Karlsson scored a power-play goal, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Karlsson continues to contribute despite regularly playing on the fourth line at even strength. His power-play role also isn't secure despite two of his last three goals coming with the man advantage. The 26-year-old is up to eight goals, 15 points, 49 shots on net, 45 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating across 34 appearances this season. He should be able to retain at least a bottom-six role given his strong performance in a limited role in 2025-26.