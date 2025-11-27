Karlsson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Karlsson opened the scoring midway through the first period. The 26-year-old continues to show growth on offense this season with four goals and a helper over his last eight games. For the year, he's at four goals, eight points, 33 shots on net, 24 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 21 appearances. Karlsson's ice time still often remains limited -- he had just 6:49 in this contest -- but he's making the most of his minutes.