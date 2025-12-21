Karlsson scored twice on three shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

Karlsson's first goal came on the power play. He continues to see time on the second unit with the man advantage, but he's in a fourth-line spot at even strength. Karlsson has three goals and three helpers over nine outings in December. For the season, the 26-year-old has made the most of limited opportunities, earning seven goals, seven helpers, 48 shots on net, 42 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 32 appearances.