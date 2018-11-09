Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Big outburst in win

Eriksson scored two goals and added one assist in an 8-5 win over Boston on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old winger struggled out of the game this season, but has now delivered at least a point in each of his last three games. Eriksson is certainly on the down slope of a reasonable NHL career. He has only delivered more than 47 points once in his last six seasons, so don't overestimate this little outburst. It was a nice game for Eriksson, but it certainly doesn't guarantee fantasy value this season.