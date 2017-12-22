Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Collects helper in loss

Eriksson dished out an assist in Thursday's loss to the Sharks.

It was the second consecutive outing with a point for Eriksson, who has had a very quiet month of December. The 32-year-old is skating with the Sedin twins right now, but it's hard to be too confident in his fantasy value moving forward. Eriksson's play has improved overall this season, though he's failing to produce with the man advantage and hasn't gotten in the goal column for 10 games. While he's worth owning in some deeper leagues, right now he's one of those players you should wait to grab until he gets hot.