Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Continues to struggle offensively
Eriksson will look to pot his first goal of the season during Saturday's tilt with the Penguins.
Eriksson started out the season with three assists in his first two games, and was looking like a nice fit with Elias Pettersson. Since those games, he's back to last season's form, failing to produce offense. He has a lone apple in the past nine games, and needs to step up his production to keep the Canucks afloat amidst all their current injuries.
